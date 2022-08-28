Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD is a Counselor in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate Program Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Dr. Moritz works at
Locations
Martha Kulig900 S US Highway 1 Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 747-3799Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doc. !! She is my helper for difficult decisions in life has been through all life’s ups and downs. You can count on fare and unbiased guidence
About Dr. Catherine Moritz, PHD
Counseling
25 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
- 45th Street Mental Health Center, West Palm Beach, Fl
- Graduate Program Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moritz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moritz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.