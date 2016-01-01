See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate Faculty, New School For Social Research, New York, Ny.

Dr. Mindolovich works at Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Catherine Mindolovich, PhD
    347 5th Ave Rm 1500, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 403-6191

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104879758
    Education & Certifications

    • Payne Whitney Clinic, Weill Medical College Of Cornell University, New York, Ny
    • Graduate Faculty, New School For Social Research, New York, Ny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Mindolovich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mindolovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mindolovich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mindolovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mindolovich works at Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mindolovich’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mindolovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mindolovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mindolovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mindolovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

