Catherine Mindeguia, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Catherine Mindeguia, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Catherine Mindeguia works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renown Medical Group
    75 Pringle Way Ste 801, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Mar 18, 2022
    She is excellent and a very good listener. She is willing to go the extra mile for your care and I value her opinions regarding my healthcare. She is thorough and will always take the time to answer any questions you have in a way that is clear. By far the best primary care provider I've had.
    About Catherine Mindeguia, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851815948
