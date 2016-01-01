Catherine Meriwether, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Meriwether is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Meriwether, NP
Overview
Catherine Meriwether, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Catherine Meriwether works at
Locations
-
1
SkinMD4515 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 279-5656Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Meriwether?
About Catherine Meriwether, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467757609
Education & Certifications
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Meriwether has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Meriwether accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Meriwether has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Meriwether works at
Catherine Meriwether has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Meriwether.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Meriwether, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Meriwether appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.