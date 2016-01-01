Catherine Mendoza, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Mendoza, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Catherine Mendoza, LPC is a Counselor in Woodstock, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 122 S Main St, Woodstock, VA 22664 Directions (540) 335-0660
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Catherine Mendoza, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1336258052
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Mendoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Catherine Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Mendoza.
