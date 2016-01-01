See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Catherine McClellan, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Catherine McClellan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Catherine McClellan works at Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick
    8820 Rachel Freeman Way, Charlotte, NC 28278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1057
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Catherine McClellan, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1922549385
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Catherine McClellan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine McClellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine McClellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine McClellan works at Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Catherine McClellan’s profile.

    Catherine McClellan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine McClellan.

