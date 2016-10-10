Catherine Materi, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Materi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Materi, MA
Overview
Catherine Materi, MA is a Counselor in Tullahoma, TN.
Locations
Catherine R. Materi, MA LSPE308 S Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Barb Tullahoma very professional. Been having problems for yrs. She helped me so much I am on the way to better mental health. Her and MS Cindy were a God send to me,
About Catherine Materi, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1659437515
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Materi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Materi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Materi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Catherine Materi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Materi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Materi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Materi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.