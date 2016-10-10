See All Counselors in Tullahoma, TN
Catherine Materi, MA

Counseling
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Catherine Materi, MA is a Counselor in Tullahoma, TN. 

Catherine Materi works at Catherine R. Materi, MA LSPE in Tullahoma, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Catherine R. Materi, MA LSPE
    308 S Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 (931) 455-1551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2016
    Barb Tullahoma very professional. Been having problems for yrs. She helped me so much I am on the way to better mental health. Her and MS Cindy were a God send to me,
    Mcminnville, TN — Oct 10, 2016
    About Catherine Materi, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1659437515
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Materi, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Materi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Materi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Materi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Materi works at Catherine R. Materi, MA LSPE in Tullahoma, TN. View the full address on Catherine Materi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Catherine Materi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Materi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Materi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Materi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

