Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Masterson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Masterson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Masterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nassau Medical Diagnostics LLC520 Franklin Ave Ste 215, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-1844
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masterson?
About Dr. Catherine Masterson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1689798258
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masterson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masterson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.