Catherine Mara, LMHC
Overview
Catherine Mara, LMHC is a Counselor in Brooksville, FL.
Locations
Catherine Mara, LMHC723 Benton Ave, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 442-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sliding Scale
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeking for help with other family counselors and even thought its just the beginning of my journey with Cahty, this beginning has been the most productive that I have experienced. Not because its easy... actually I see it is going to be a tough road but I can see the potential for positive results. I like that she is inter active and have assignments not just a sit down let me hear your problems that go no where. she is trying to address issues and makes you work for it. Thank you Cathy.
About Catherine Mara, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- TRINITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Mara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Mara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Mara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Catherine Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Mara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Mara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Mara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.