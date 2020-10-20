Catherine Manga, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Manga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Manga, FNP
Overview
Catherine Manga, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX.
Catherine Manga works at
Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie, 1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2400, College Station, TX 77845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Catherine Manga is caring and very observant. Pays close attention to the needs and wants of her patients. Will go above and beyond to make sure you get the best care possible.
About Catherine Manga, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1376942391
Education & Certifications
- Lamar University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Catherine Manga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Manga.
