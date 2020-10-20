See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Catherine Manga, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Catherine Manga, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. 

Catherine Manga works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2400, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Chronic Diseases
Health Screening
Heart Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 20, 2020
Dr Catherine Manga is caring and very observant. Pays close attention to the needs and wants of her patients. Will go above and beyond to make sure you get the best care possible.
— Oct 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Catherine Manga, FNP
Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1376942391
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Undergraduate School
  • Lamar University
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Catherine Manga, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Manga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Catherine Manga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Catherine Manga works at CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Rock Prairie in College Station, TX. View the full address on Catherine Manga’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Catherine Manga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Manga.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Manga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Manga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

