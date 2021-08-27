See All Nurse Practitioners in Prince Frederick, MD
Catherine Heilig, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Catherine Heilig, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Prince Frederick, MD. 

Catherine Heilig works at Calvert Internal Medicine Group in Prince Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Calvert Internal Medicine Group PA
    Calvert Internal Medicine Group PA
985 Prince Frederick Blvd Ste 201, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
(410) 535-2005
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr Heilig always provides excellent care. I’ve been seeing her for a while and have never been disappointed. She takes time during our visits addressing questions/discussing my concerns. I feel comfortable with her professionalism.
    Aug 27, 2021
    About Catherine Heilig, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982759411
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Heilig, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Heilig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Heilig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Heilig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Heilig works at Calvert Internal Medicine Group in Prince Frederick, MD. View the full address on Catherine Heilig’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Catherine Heilig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Heilig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Heilig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Heilig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

