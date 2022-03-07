See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Catherine Grasta, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Catherine Grasta, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (16)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Catherine Grasta, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Catherine Grasta works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Rochester Department of Psychiatry Clinical Group
    300 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 279-7800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Catherine Grasta?

    Mar 07, 2022
    She listens and hears you. She treats and educates I alway get tips and things I can do to contribute to my wellness. She is always up on the latest information and treatments.
    Mary K Dougherty — Mar 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Catherine Grasta, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Catherine Grasta, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Catherine Grasta to family and friends

    Catherine Grasta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Catherine Grasta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Catherine Grasta, NP.

    About Catherine Grasta, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851334189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Grasta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Grasta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Grasta works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Catherine Grasta’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Catherine Grasta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Grasta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Grasta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Grasta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Catherine Grasta, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.