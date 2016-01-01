See All Counselors in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Catherine Golfinopoulos, PHD is a Counselor in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Golfinopoulos works at Rapid Response Medical Transportation in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rapid Response Medical Transportation
    240 Frisch Ct, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 291-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Catherine Golfinopoulos, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English, Greek
    • 1336452812
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Golfinopoulos, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golfinopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golfinopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golfinopoulos works at Rapid Response Medical Transportation in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Golfinopoulos’s profile.

    Dr. Golfinopoulos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golfinopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golfinopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golfinopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

