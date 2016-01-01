Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Girard works at
Locations
Comprehensive Psychiatric Care200 W TOWN ST, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1508Monday9:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:30am - 7:00pm
Girard Health & Wellness19 Concord St, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 916-6244Sunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Catherine Girard, DNP
- Adult Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Girard works at
Dr. Girard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.