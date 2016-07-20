See All Nurse Practitioners in Joliet, IL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Catherine Gianan is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL. 

Catherine Gianan works at Havana Health in Joliet, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Finlay Occupational Health LLC
    3033 W Jefferson St Ste 201, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 942-6323
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    About Catherine Gianan

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174616320
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Gianan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Gianan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Gianan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Gianan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Gianan works at Havana Health in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Catherine Gianan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Catherine Gianan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Gianan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Gianan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Gianan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

