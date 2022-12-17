Catherine Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Fisher, CRNP
Overview
Catherine Fisher, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2801 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 961-1441
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Catherine Fisher is an outstanding Nurse Practitioner. If you're like me and don't love going to see your doctor, then look no further than Catherine because she is the real-deal. First, her assistant, Eleanora, is friendly and puts you at ease from the start. Catherine's down-to-earth and charismatic personality makes it feel like you have someone on your team when it comes to your health. You can open up about anything and know that she won't be judging you; you're talking to a human, not a robot. Not only is she capable and intelligent, but will go out of her way to fit you into her schedule if you need an appointment. I'm so grateful to have found her and truly feel that I can stay on top of my health with her support.
About Catherine Fisher, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902437148
Frequently Asked Questions
