Catherine Fisher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Fisher, ARNP
Catherine Fisher, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Catherine Fisher works at
Navos2600 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions (206) 933-7214
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609931625
Catherine Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Catherine Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.