Dr. Catherine Fine, PHD
Dr. Catherine Fine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
- 1 225 W Germantown Pike Ste 204, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 828-0418
Dr Fine helped me in the late 80’s and 90’s. She was fabulous!!! I have her to thank for so many things!!
About Dr. Catherine Fine, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790808079
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
