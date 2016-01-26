See All Nurse Practitioners in Reno, NV
Catherine Estipona, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Catherine Estipona, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Catherine Estipona works at Pinnacle Medical Group, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pinnacle Medical Group
    Pinnacle Medical Group
    6275 Sharlands Ave Ste B15-18, Reno, NV 89523

  • Banner Churchill Community Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asthma
Diabetes
Jan 26, 2016
She is understanding, she listens...best doctor I've seen in awhile.
Paul in Reno, NV — Jan 26, 2016
About Catherine Estipona, MSN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English, Spanish and Tagalog
  • 1760556534
Catherine Estipona, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Estipona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Catherine Estipona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Catherine Estipona works at Pinnacle Medical Group, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. View the full address on Catherine Estipona’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Catherine Estipona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Estipona.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Estipona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Estipona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

