Catherine Eaton, LCPC
Overview
Catherine Eaton, LCPC is a Counselor in Gaithersburg, MD.
Catherine Eaton works at
Locations
Gaithersburg Office915 Russell Ave Ste B, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (240) 401-8686Monday10:00am - 5:45pmTuesday10:00am - 5:45pmThursday10:00am - 5:45pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been very patient and helpful to my son
About Catherine Eaton, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1851728885
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland, College Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Eaton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Eaton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Catherine Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Eaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Eaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Eaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.