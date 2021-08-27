See All Nurse Practitioners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Catherine Dubois, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Catherine Dubois, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 

Catherine Dubois works at Family Practice and Internal Medicine of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice & Internal Medicine
    3401 Pga Blvd Ste 310, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 (561) 776-8890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dyslipidemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2021
    As my Nurse Practitioner she is amazing. She is compassionate, always checking in on you when you are sick. She makes sure you are well taken care of. If you are looking for new family practice this is the place to be.
    — Aug 27, 2021
    About Catherine Dubois, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467601393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Dubois, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Dubois has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Dubois works at Family Practice and Internal Medicine of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Catherine Dubois’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Catherine Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Dubois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

