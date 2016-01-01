Catherine Crochetiere has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Crochetiere, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Catherine Crochetiere, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Weston, FL.
Catherine Crochetiere works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5185
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Catherine Crochetiere, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972791697
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Crochetiere accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Crochetiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Catherine Crochetiere. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Crochetiere.
