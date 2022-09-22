See All Psychologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD

Psychology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN. 

Dr. Collins works at Cordova Psychology Group in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Davis, PHD
Dr. Anna Davis, PHD
10 (44)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cordova Psychology Group
    8820 Trinity Rd Ste 202, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 630-6390
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Cordova Psychological Assocs
    8134 Country Village Dr, Cordova, TN 38016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-6390
  3. 3
    Cordova Psychological Assocs
    1147 Cully Rd Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-6390
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?

    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr. Collins is a very thorough and caring psychologist. Her bedside manner is explicit. She does what is in the best interest of the patient. Dr. Collins, thank you for caring.
    Jennifer Reandall — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collins to family and friends

    Dr. Collins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Collins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD.

    About Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821208042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Cordova Psychology Group in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Catherine Collins, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.