Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC

Chiropractic
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC is a Chiropractor in Somerset, NJ. They completed their residency with RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS

Dr. Colaizzo works at Chiropractic and Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic and Therapy Center
    1075 Easton Ave Ste 9, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 545-5999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC

    Chiropractic
    English, French, Italian and Spanish
    1134269608
    Education & Certifications

    RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colaizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colaizzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colaizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colaizzo works at Chiropractic and Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Colaizzo’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Colaizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colaizzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colaizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colaizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

