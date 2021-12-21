Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colaizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC
Overview
Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC is a Chiropractor in Somerset, NJ. They completed their residency with RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Locations
Chiropractic and Therapy Center1075 Easton Ave Ste 9, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 545-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was having leg pains Dr Colaizzo and staff was very professional, I have had several visits and feel like I'm floating when done.The office is clean and inviting ,I would recommend this Dr to anyone she is caring and personal,which matters to me.Her assistant ShaNya Lige also caring and professional .The receptionist always have a smile to welcome me .It's a pleasure to visit for treatment knowing I'll be taken care of Professionally,and Personally.
About Dr. Catherine Colaizzo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1134269608
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
