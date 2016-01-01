Catherine Coffman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Coffman, ARNP
Overview
Catherine Coffman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Catherine Coffman works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - S. Hawkins Ave.1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 865-5333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Coffman?
About Catherine Coffman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790038107
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Coffman works at
Catherine Coffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.