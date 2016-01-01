See All Nurse Practitioners in Akron, OH
Catherine Coffman, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Catherine Coffman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Catherine Coffman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Catherine Coffman works at Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - S. Hawkins Ave. in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Elise Castelli, NP
Elise Castelli, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - S. Hawkins Ave.
    1493 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 865-5333
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Catherine Coffman?

    Photo: Catherine Coffman, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Catherine Coffman, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Catherine Coffman to family and friends

    Catherine Coffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Catherine Coffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Catherine Coffman, ARNP.

    About Catherine Coffman, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790038107
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Coffman works at Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - S. Hawkins Ave. in Akron, OH. View the full address on Catherine Coffman’s profile.

    Catherine Coffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Coffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Catherine Coffman, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.