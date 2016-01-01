Catherine Bourne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Bourne, NP
Overview
Catherine Bourne, NP is a Neuroscientist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Catherine Bourne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Neurosciences4040 Highway 17 Unit 301, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8205
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Bourne?
About Catherine Bourne, NP
- Neuroscience
- English
- 1164029104
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Bourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Bourne works at
Catherine Bourne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Bourne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Bourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Bourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.