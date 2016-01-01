Catherine Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Bennett, MFT
Overview
Catherine Bennett, MFT is a Counselor in La Mesa, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5480 Baltimore Dr Ste 201, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 823-0204
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Catherine Bennett, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1861577967
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Bennett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Bennett.
