Overview

Catherine Bateman, MA is a Counselor in Wayne, PA. 

Catherine Bateman works at Bonnie Marshall LLC in Wayne, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonnie Marshall LLC
    121 N Wayne Ave Ste 300, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 454-6530
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (11)
    May 24, 2022
    I was one of Katie's first cilents when she graduated from College. I have been seeing her since I was 14, I am now 25. She has seen absolutely everything in my life from the high's and low's. I can truly say I am not who I would be today without her.
    About Catherine Bateman, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689946659
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Bateman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Bateman works at Bonnie Marshall LLC in Wayne, PA. View the full address on Catherine Bateman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Catherine Bateman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Bateman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Bateman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Bateman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

