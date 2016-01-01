Catherine Barton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Barton, WHNP
Overview
Catherine Barton, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Catherine Barton works at
Locations
Womens Health Specialists of Birmingham Inc.3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 536-7676
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Catherine Barton, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013570068
Catherine Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
