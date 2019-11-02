Catherine Barber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Barber, PA-C
Overview
Catherine Barber, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Largo, FL.
Catherine Barber works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 584-7706Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred for a GI visit. She was helpful, knowledgeable, sweet and caring and had a friendly demeanor. Would definitely recommend.
About Catherine Barber, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427087055
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Barber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Catherine Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.