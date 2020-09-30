Catherine Baker, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Baker, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Catherine Baker, LPCC is a Counselor in Canfield, OH.
Catherine Baker works at
Locations
Catherine S. Baker, LPCC, NCC, LTD23 Lisbon St Ste L, Canfield, OH 44406 Directions (330) 533-3044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Best therapist I have found!
About Catherine Baker, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1376592857
Education & Certifications
- Youth Services Unit, Forum Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Catherine Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Catherine Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.