Catharine Aune, APNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Catharine Aune works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.