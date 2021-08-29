Cathaline Pearson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathaline Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cathaline Pearson, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cathaline Pearson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9310 S Eastern Ave Ste 122, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 489-3300
-
2
Wolfson Medical Center6803 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 452-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I realized I’ve been seeing Cathleen about 50 years now and don’t think I’ve left a review. She is the best primary care I’ve ever had. She says what she means, and means what she says. No in between. She’s tough, with a emphatic side to her. If you follow her instructions and you need it she will go out her way to accommodate you. But you have to work on you too. My insurance dropped her once for a few years and it was hard. I got her back and I’m happily back in her care.
About Cathaline Pearson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 19 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
