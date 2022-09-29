See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Cassie Wellock, PA-C

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Cassie Wellock, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Cassie Wellock works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Medical Group
    6275 Sharlands Ave, Reno, NV 89523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 204-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Cassie Wellock, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720327869
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassie Wellock, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Wellock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassie Wellock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cassie Wellock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassie Wellock works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Reno, NV. View the full address on Cassie Wellock’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Cassie Wellock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Wellock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Wellock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Wellock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

