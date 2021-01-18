Cassie Thomas, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassie Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassie Thomas, FNP-C
Cassie Thomas, FNP-C is a Phlebologist in Paramus, NJ.
Chuback Vascular Imaging205 Robin Rd Ste 333, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 689-4434Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Everyone at Chuback Medical Group is kind, caring, and proactive. They went above and beyond to make my treatment process seamless and efficient. Cassie Thomas, the NP, made sure to answer all my questions and make me feel comfortable with my care. My legs haven't felt this great in years! I'm so happy I came here for my care.
- Phlebology
- English, Malayalam
- 1831635424
Cassie Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cassie Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Cassie Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassie Thomas speaks Malayalam.
30 patients have reviewed Cassie Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Thomas.
