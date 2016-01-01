Overview

Dr. Cassie Rogers, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Rogers works at CHROMA modern Eyewear Eyecare in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.