Cassie Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cassie Lewis, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cassie Lewis, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA.
Cassie Lewis works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Cassie Lewis, NP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1841688041
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassie Lewis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassie Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassie Lewis speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Cassie Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Lewis.
