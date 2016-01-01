See All Family Doctors in Elk Grove, CA
Cassie Lewis, NP

Family Medicine
1 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cassie Lewis, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. 

Cassie Lewis works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 691-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Cassie Lewis, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841688041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassie Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cassie Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassie Lewis works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Cassie Lewis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Cassie Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.