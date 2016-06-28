Cassie Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cassie Arnold, PA-C
Overview
Cassie Arnold, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Cassie Arnold works at
Locations
Joslin Diabetes Center3229 E GENESEE ST, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 464-5726
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
awesome she take the time to get the facts about your health. *****
About Cassie Arnold, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497125660
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassie Arnold accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassie Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cassie Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassie Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassie Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassie Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.