See All Family Doctors in Shallotte, NC
Cassaundra Hefner, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Cassaundra Hefner, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cassaundra Hefner, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Cassaundra Hefner works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 310-4013
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cassaundra Hefner?

    Oct 23, 2021
    I definitely will! I'm switching asap! I've never experienced someone to listen , to care! She even called me saying she thought Id better get a perscription! Very thoughtful, professional. and personal!
    Diane Campbell — Oct 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cassaundra Hefner, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Cassaundra Hefner, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cassaundra Hefner to family and friends

    Cassaundra Hefner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cassaundra Hefner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassaundra Hefner, FNP.

    About Cassaundra Hefner, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306081468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassaundra Hefner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassaundra Hefner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassaundra Hefner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassaundra Hefner works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Cassaundra Hefner’s profile.

    Cassaundra Hefner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassaundra Hefner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassaundra Hefner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassaundra Hefner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.