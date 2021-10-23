Cassaundra Hefner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassaundra Hefner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassaundra Hefner, FNP
Overview
Cassaundra Hefner, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 310-4013
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely will! I'm switching asap! I've never experienced someone to listen , to care! She even called me saying she thought Id better get a perscription! Very thoughtful, professional. and personal!
About Cassaundra Hefner, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1306081468
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassaundra Hefner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cassaundra Hefner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassaundra Hefner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
