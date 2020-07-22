See All Plastic Surgeons in Mineola, NY
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. 

Cassandra Trimarco works at Island Vein Specialists - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center
    190 E Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1143
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Cassandra Trimarco?

Jul 22, 2020
everytime i meet with Cass, it is such a pleasurable experience. she is the absolute BEST!!! Cant wait to see her again.
Shanna F. — Jul 22, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
How would you rate your experience with Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cassandra Trimarco to family and friends

Cassandra Trimarco's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cassandra Trimarco

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C.

About Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215016183
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Trimarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cassandra Trimarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cassandra Trimarco works at Island Vein Specialists - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Cassandra Trimarco’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Cassandra Trimarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Trimarco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Trimarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Trimarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.