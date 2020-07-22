Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Trimarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Overview
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Cassandra Trimarco works at
Locations
Island Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center190 E Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 712-1143Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cassandra Trimarco?
everytime i meet with Cass, it is such a pleasurable experience. she is the absolute BEST!!! Cant wait to see her again.
About Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1215016183
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra Trimarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cassandra Trimarco using Healthline FindCare.
Cassandra Trimarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Cassandra Trimarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Trimarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Trimarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Trimarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.