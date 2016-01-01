See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Cassandra Rodriguez, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Cassandra Rodriguez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cassandra Rodriguez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Cassandra Rodriguez works at Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence T Chien
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E786, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Cassandra Rodriguez?

Photo: Cassandra Rodriguez, NP
How would you rate your experience with Cassandra Rodriguez, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cassandra Rodriguez to family and friends

Cassandra Rodriguez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cassandra Rodriguez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassandra Rodriguez, NP.

About Cassandra Rodriguez, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235531666
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Cassandra Rodriguez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cassandra Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cassandra Rodriguez works at Chattanooga Heart Institute, Chattanooga, TN in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Cassandra Rodriguez’s profile.

Cassandra Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.