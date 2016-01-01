Cassandra Rodriguez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra Rodriguez, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cassandra Rodriguez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Cassandra Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrence T Chien725 Glenwood Dr Ste E786, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cassandra Rodriguez?
About Cassandra Rodriguez, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1235531666
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cassandra Rodriguez using Healthline FindCare.
Cassandra Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra Rodriguez works at
Cassandra Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.