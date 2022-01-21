Cassandra Ouellette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cassandra Ouellette, NP
Overview
Cassandra Ouellette, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Mgh.
Cassandra Ouellette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6255
-
2
Quest Diagnostics Massachusetts LLC64 Boyden Rd, Holden, MA 01520 Directions (508) 829-6765
-
3
Westborough Location106 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 871-0780
-
4
Worcester Medical Center123 Summer St # 150, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3110
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cassandra Ouellette?
I met her today and she was rather nice and worked with me and my needs.
About Cassandra Ouellette, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760796551
Education & Certifications
- Mgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra Ouellette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Ouellette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra Ouellette works at
2 patients have reviewed Cassandra Ouellette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Ouellette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Ouellette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Ouellette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.