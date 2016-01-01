Cassandra Moore, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra Moore, LPC
Overview
Cassandra Moore, LPC is a Counselor in Montgomery, AL.
Cassandra Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Montgomery Psychiatry & Associates1040 Longfield Ct, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 288-9009Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cassandra Moore?
About Cassandra Moore, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1568919223
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cassandra Moore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra Moore works at
2 patients have reviewed Cassandra Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.