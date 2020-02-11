See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Cassandra McLaughlin works at My Doctor Now in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gartenberg Family Medicine Pllc
    428 S Gilbert Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 677-8282
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Feb 11, 2020
    We were patients of hers about 7-8 years ago. The best in the profession! We will be moving back to AZ soon and I cannot wait to see her again! Chris and Cheryl Scott
    Cheryl A Scott — Feb 11, 2020
    About Cassandra McLaughlin, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    • English
    • 1497913594
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

