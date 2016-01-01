See All Nurse Practitioners in Brandon, FL
Cassandra Jenkins Icon-share Share Profile

Cassandra Jenkins

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cassandra Jenkins is a Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, FL. 

Cassandra Jenkins works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Esmeralda Young, APRN
Esmeralda Young, APRN
8 (85)
View Profile
Michael Escobar, APRN
Michael Escobar, APRN
10 (124)
View Profile
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
Wahida Rahaman-Dwarika, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    DaVita Medical Group - Valrico
    1082 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 689-9900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cassandra Jenkins?

    Photo: Cassandra Jenkins
    How would you rate your experience with Cassandra Jenkins?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cassandra Jenkins to family and friends

    Cassandra Jenkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cassandra Jenkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassandra Jenkins.

    About Cassandra Jenkins

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093366445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Jenkins is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassandra Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassandra Jenkins works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Cassandra Jenkins’s profile.

    Cassandra Jenkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Jenkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cassandra Jenkins?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.