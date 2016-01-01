Cassandra Jenkins is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra Jenkins
Offers telehealth
Cassandra Jenkins is a Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, FL.
DaVita Medical Group - Valrico1082 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093366445
Cassandra Jenkins accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
