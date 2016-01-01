Cassandra Gutierrez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra Gutierrez, FNP-C
Overview
Cassandra Gutierrez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Locations
A&H Family Clinic2556 Lillian Miller Pkwy Ste 100, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 484-2000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
About Cassandra Gutierrez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780148783
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra Gutierrez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra Gutierrez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Gutierrez.
