Dr. Cassandra Furr, PHARMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cassandra Furr, PHARMD
Overview
Dr. Cassandra Furr, PHARMD is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Furr works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furr?
About Dr. Cassandra Furr, PHARMD
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1295177640
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Furr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Furr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furr works at
Dr. Furr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.