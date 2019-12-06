See All Nurse Practitioners in Hackensack, NJ
Cassandra Desmet, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Cassandra Desmet, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cassandra Desmet, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ. 

Cassandra Desmet works at Cross County Cardiology- Mount Sinai in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Internal Medicine
    92 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-0066
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cassandra Desmet?

    Dec 06, 2019
    Very very upset Cassandra not at my doctors office any longer ... preferred seeing Cassandra because you got the sense she cared more than the average doctor at the office she was in and she definitely knew the medications way better then any of them ... the office staff otherwise is absolutely atrocious and the doctors average at best !! Cassandra’s gone and I realized she was the only reason that kept me going to advanced medical ... I’m with her ... outta there
    Dismayed — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cassandra Desmet, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Cassandra Desmet, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cassandra Desmet to family and friends

    Cassandra Desmet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cassandra Desmet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassandra Desmet, NP.

    About Cassandra Desmet, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851786388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Desmet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cassandra Desmet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassandra Desmet works at Cross County Cardiology- Mount Sinai in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Cassandra Desmet’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Cassandra Desmet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Desmet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Desmet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Desmet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cassandra Desmet, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.