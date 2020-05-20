See All Counselors in Lakeland, FL
Overview

Cassandra Avellaneda, MA is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL. 

Cassandra Avellaneda works at Psychological Associates of Central Florida, Lakeland, FL in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Hearing & Balance Clinic
    5424 Strickland Ave, Lakeland, FL 33812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 644-8470
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Ms Cassie is one of the best medical professionals I have ever met! She’s very welcoming, friendly, professional, genuine & non judgmental. Ive been to a few therapists in the past 4 years & she is the only one that I have immediately felt completely comfortable with. I have opened up to her & told her things I’ve never told anyone else and it has helped. She will do what she can to put you at ease & help you with what you’re dealing with. She listens & to me that’s the most IMPORTANT thing she can do!! She also remembers the small details which shows how much she really cares. If you're looking for someone who genuinely cares, look no further.
    Lisa Monaco — May 20, 2020
    About Cassandra Avellaneda, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073981239
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Warner University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Avellaneda, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Avellaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassandra Avellaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cassandra Avellaneda works at Psychological Associates of Central Florida, Lakeland, FL in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Cassandra Avellaneda’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Cassandra Avellaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Avellaneda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Avellaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Avellaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

