Cassandra Avellaneda, MA
Overview
Cassandra Avellaneda, MA is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL.
Cassandra Avellaneda works at
Locations
Healthy Hearing & Balance Clinic5424 Strickland Ave, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 644-8470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cassandra Avellaneda?
Ms Cassie is one of the best medical professionals I have ever met! She’s very welcoming, friendly, professional, genuine & non judgmental. Ive been to a few therapists in the past 4 years & she is the only one that I have immediately felt completely comfortable with. I have opened up to her & told her things I’ve never told anyone else and it has helped. She will do what she can to put you at ease & help you with what you’re dealing with. She listens & to me that’s the most IMPORTANT thing she can do!! She also remembers the small details which shows how much she really cares. If you're looking for someone who genuinely cares, look no further.
About Cassandra Avellaneda, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1073981239
Education & Certifications
- Warner University
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra Avellaneda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cassandra Avellaneda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Avellaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cassandra Avellaneda works at
5 patients have reviewed Cassandra Avellaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Avellaneda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Avellaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Avellaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.