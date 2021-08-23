Cassandra Almasy, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Almasy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cassandra Almasy, LPC
Overview
Cassandra Almasy, LPC is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1000 Chinaberry Dr Ste 1200, Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 588-0076
Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Almasy is such an amazing therapist! I no longer see her, but she had been my therapist for nearly 4 years and she helped me so much with my anxiety and depression! Because of the pandemic, I was scared she had closed her office, but I'm glad to see she's doing well. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs mental health counseling.
About Cassandra Almasy, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cassandra Almasy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cassandra Almasy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cassandra Almasy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Cassandra Almasy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Almasy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Almasy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Almasy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.