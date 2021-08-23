See All Counselors in Bossier City, LA
Cassandra Almasy, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Cassandra Almasy, LPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cassandra Almasy, LPC is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Leslie Boyett, LPC
Leslie Boyett, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1000 Chinaberry Dr Ste 1200, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 588-0076
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cassandra Almasy?

    Aug 23, 2021
    Mrs. Almasy is such an amazing therapist! I no longer see her, but she had been my therapist for nearly 4 years and she helped me so much with my anxiety and depression! Because of the pandemic, I was scared she had closed her office, but I'm glad to see she's doing well. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs mental health counseling.
    Lauren Gunderson — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cassandra Almasy, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Cassandra Almasy, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cassandra Almasy to family and friends

    Cassandra Almasy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cassandra Almasy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cassandra Almasy, LPC.

    About Cassandra Almasy, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013277003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cassandra Almasy, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cassandra Almasy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cassandra Almasy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cassandra Almasy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Cassandra Almasy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cassandra Almasy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cassandra Almasy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cassandra Almasy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cassandra Almasy, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.